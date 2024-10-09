It won't be quite as smoky along the Front Range Wednesday, but we'll see some hazy skies across the northeastern plains.

Plenty of sunshine is in store for the morning drive, but we will see some increasing clouds again by the afternoon. High temperatures will soar into the lower 80s along the Interstate 25 corridor Wednesday afternoon, while the mountains get more 60s and low-70s.

A weak and dry cold front will usher in some slightly cooler weather on Friday. We'll see highs in the 70s Friday afternoon.

Typically, Denver sees an average high of 70 degrees this time in October. Temperatures will get closer to normal on Sunday, with highs in the low-70s for the Broncos game!

The fall-like, sweater weather sticks around early next week with highs in the upper-60s. but it still doesn't look like we'll see any rain or snow any time soon.

Dry weather persists across Colorado

