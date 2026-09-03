DENVER — Colorado will stay mostly sunny and dry Thursday, with highs in the low-90s for the Denver metro. Storm chances are minimal, though that will change this upcoming weekend.

Friday will bring a similar day--highs in the 90s and sunshine--before some isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Dry and hot before Labor Day Weekend storms

More monsoon moisture moves into Colorado this weekend, with daily scattered storms returning Saturday night. We'll see even better storm chances Sunday and Monday.

Next week is shaping up to be a more active week with daily afternoon storm chances. Even with a slight cool-down, highs will still be above normal, in the mid to upper-80s.

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