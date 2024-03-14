Dogs in snow! Colorado's pups enjoy the storm

While it's a snow day for many of Colorado's humans, both young and old, their furry friends are also enjoying the storm.

Rebecca Seib and her pup went for a walk Thursday morning in Lakewood's Union Ridge Park.

"Crazy snow amounts! Over 18+ inches!" Seib said in her post on Denver7's Discover Colorado Through Your Photos Facebook group, noting she brought a tape measure with them on their stroll.

"The crazy thing is my dogs paws couldn't even reach the sidewalk!" Seib said in her post.

But this pup didn't seem to mind, shoving its snoot straight into the snow.

In Castle Rock on Ridge Road, Michelle Rhea Karamooz sent us this video of letting her dogs outside.

The duo was just having so much fun, Karamooz asked Lily to lead her brother Luke back indoors. The pup came trotting in with a fresh layer of snow stuck to his back, seemingly without a care in the world.

Lily from Castle Rock leads her brother Luke out of the snow

Looking at the table in her yard, Karamooz said she estimated there was about 16 inches of accumulation.

In Genesee Park, Erik Lassi snapped this photo of his pup waiting patiently to come back inside. Despite the inches of snow stacked up in the yard, this dog managed to only get a sprinkling on its back.

Erik Lassi

Laura C. Keuhl told us she's seeing around 2 feet of snow in North Evergreen, which is just about as tall as their Australia Shepherd wading through the backyard. The pup got back to the door with a flare, bouncing through the approximately 24 inches.

Australia Shepherd in North Evergreen wades into snow

Denver7's Angelika Albaladejo took this video of her dog Maya playing with her ball in the snow in Lakewood.

Denver7's Angelika Albaladejo plays with her dog in the snow

Dave Bader shared this video with Denver7 on Instagram of his pup traipsing through the snow in Highlands Ranch. You could almost lose his dog in the snow, especially as it dives headfirst into a pile.

Dave Bader's dog blends in with the snow

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.