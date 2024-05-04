Denver weekend forecast: Near-normal temps Saturday, gusty winds possible Sunday

Cooler weather has settled into Colorado after a cold front came through on Friday night. We can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies along with cool conditions on Saturday.

We will see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon, with highs only climbing into the mid 60s – normal for the beginning of May. Expect breezy conditions throughout the afternoon.

We do have a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, mainly south and west of the Downtown area. Overnight lows will fall into to the 40s.

Warmer weather is on tap for Sunday, but it's going to be windy! Highs will climb into the 70s, with strong gusty winds possible in the afternoon.

Cooler weather will a chance of showers arrives once again for the beginning part of the week. Monday will bring us mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s.

The mountains are expected to see periodic snow showers Sunday through the middle of the week, with a chance of difficult travel along I-70 in the mountains Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Another round of strong and gusty winds arrives on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s.

