Denver weekend forecast: Cooler with a chance of afternoon storms Saturday

A weak cold front will drop our temperatures by about 10 degrees to start the weekend.

We're in for a few more afternoon storms and showers. The highest risk for strong to severe storms will be south of Interstate 70, with the strongest storms likely in Elbert and Lincoln Counties on the eastern plains.

"[We are] expecting a comparatively lower threat for severe storms, although a stronger storm or two can`t be ruled out completely," according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday stays cool, with highs in the low- to mid-80s – a rare day of below-seasonal-normal temperatures in what has been a hot June in Colorado.

Saturday morning forecast

The 90-degree heat is back Sunday and sticks around next week as we kick off the month of July. Storm chances dwindle through the week.

Right now it looks like a very nice day on the Fourth of July with mostly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees in the Denver area.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.