Denver weekend forecast: 80s with scattered late-day storms Saturday

The 80s are back Saturday and Sunday along with a few storms
Denver7 forecast 8/10/24. Highs in the low 80s Saturday, with scattered late-day thunderstorms and showers
This weekend, it'll feel a bit more like summer-time rather than fall!

Temperatures will warm into the low- to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. Be ready for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Flash flooding over the burn areas from recent fires is the main concern, with locally heavy rainfall possible in spots.

A few storms could also turn severe east of Denver International Airport off to the eastern plains, with severe wind gusts being the main threat.

As we head into the start of next week, Denver will continue to enjoy relatively warm and seasonal temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper-80s.

We're in for the typical summer pattern of afternoon scattered storms and showers both Monday and Tuesday with more isolated storms Wednesday.

The 90-degree heat makes a comeback next Thursday and Friday along with plenty of summer sunshine!

