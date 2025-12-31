Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver weather: Warm, dry New Year’s Eve; mountain snow returns Thursday

New Year’s Eve stays warm and dry for celebrations. Thursday brings a subtle shift, with light to moderate mountain snow—mainly in the Park Range—while plains stay dry and near 60°.
DENVER — The weather won’t be a concern if you’re heading out to ring in the New Year in the Denver metro.

Whether you’re heading out downtown or celebrating at home, expect dry conditions and comfortable temperatures.

The new year brings a subtle shift, mainly for the Colorado mountains.

A weak weather system arrives Thursday afternoon, bringing light to moderate snow to the High Country.

The Park Range has the best chance of accumulating snow, where travel impacts are most likely.

However, for the plains and urban corridors, New Year’s Day remains mostly dry.

We’re expecting above-average temperatures near 60 degrees for the plains and urban corridors.

This weak front may bring slightly cooler air on Thursday night, but temperatures will stay above seasonal averages.

The precipitation chances remain very low for the plains and metro areas.

