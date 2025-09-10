Denver weather: Warm days, afternoon storms, and a cooler end to the week

DENVER — Wednesday will be warm, with afternoon highs near 90°F, especially across the metro area and eastern plains.

That’s hot for this time of year — but not out of the ordinary for early September.

By afternoon, expect isolated to scattered showers and storms, mostly developing over higher terrain and drifting east.

Warm days, afternoon storms, and a cooler end to the week

While many spots will stay dry, a few storms could bring gusty winds or small hail, particularly east of I-25. Keep an eye on the radar if you're out late in the day.

Thursday looks a lot like Wednesday — warm again, with highs near the upper 80s, and just a slight chance of brief, spotty storms, mainly in the afternoon.

By Friday, we’ll feel a shift. A slow-moving weather system will bring in more moisture and energy, meaning a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially Friday afternoon and evening.

It won’t be an all-day rain, but more areas will see some wet weather — great news if your lawn or garden needs a drink.

Heading into the weekend, we cool off a bit. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with mostly dry and comfortable conditions.

A lingering shower is possible early Saturday, especially in the mountains, but overall, it’s shaping up to be a great weekend for outdoor plans.

