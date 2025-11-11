Denver weather: Temps will be near 70s all week as Colorado's dry stretch continues

DENVER — Dry conditions continue all week for the Denver metro with well-above-normal temperatures for the second week of November.

Veterans Day is expected to be a mild day overall with some breezy conditions. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, strong westerly winds will develop along the Front Range.

A downslope flow will keep lows in the foothills and plains in the 40s, while outlying areas drop into the upper 20s and 30s.

By Wednesday, calm and warm weather returns to the area.

Highs stay in the upper 60s to low 70s through Friday, with a chance to challenge record warm temperatures on Thursday.

A weekend storm may bring light mountain snow and cooler temperatures, dropping highs back into the 50s on the plains.

