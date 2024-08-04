Denver weather: Sunday temp likely 100 degrees yet again, unusual for summer

DENVER – The scorching heat wave continues in Denver’s weather forecast for Sunday as the afternoon high temperature is set to soar to near-record levels most likely reaching 100 degrees yet again this summer, not something normally seen this many times

“Already this year we’ve had four 100-degree days and we could have one more as we get through this weekend,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

The metro’s official weather gauge at Denver International Airport on average sees only a single 100-degree day per year, added Donaldson.

In 2023, Denver’s high temp never reached 100 degrees. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder,the record high for Sunday, August 4 was 98° set in 2022 and also in previous years.

Sunday's high temp is forecasted to be around 100 degrees in Denver.

“We’ll still see the smoke and haze across the Front Range as we go through the afternoon and it’ll be sunny and hot,” said Donaldson.

A heat advisory is set to take effect for Denver metro communities and the northern Front Range starting at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Sunday.

‘Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,’ the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder advised.

‘Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke,’ it continued.

Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley, Golden were among many other Colorado communities under the advisory.

The extreme heat is among many other tough conditions facing firefighters working to knock down Colorado’s wildfires. While rain and cooler temps were welcomed, officials on Friday expressed concern lighting could spark fires.

There is relief from the heat in Denver’s 7 to 10-day weather forecast.

“Good news, cooler and wetter weather arrives in Denver by next week – with temperatures, believe it or not, in the 70s and 80s for afternoon highs” she said.

Toward the end of next week a stormy and wet weather pattern will drop temperatures bringing relief from the scorching heat for the Front Range.Here’s Denver’s forecast afternoon high temps:



Sun: 100°: Few mountain storms

Mon: 93°: Scattered late storms

Tue: 88°: PM storms

Wed: 85°: PM storms

Thu: 80°: PM storms

Fri: 78°: PM storms

Before next week’s cooldown, Donaldson said Sunday will bring a few scattered storms in the mountains. “They will be few and far in between,” she said.

NWS Boulder

