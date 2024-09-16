Denver weather: Severe storms, high wind gusts possible Tuesday in metro, plains

DENVER – A cold front will push through Colorado on Tuesday bringing an unseasonable threat of severe weather to the state, including a marginal risk of strong to severe storms for the Denver metro area.

Colorado’s far northeast counties and portions of the plains are under a slight risk for severe storms with the main threat being isolated high wind gusts up to 70 mph. “There may be some severe thunderstorm activity along that front Tuesday mid to late afternoon,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Mike Nelson.

Skies start out partly cloudy in Denver on Tuesday morning as some showers are expected to develop west of the metro before noon.

“Those will move across the area by about mid-afternoon Tuesday with scattered showers and storms," added Nelson.

Denver7 futurecast shows the cold front pushing through between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. bringing showers and storms to the metro.

NWS Boulder High wind gusts are possible with any severe storm that develops on Tuesday.

The threat of flooding, hail and tornadoes are low, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder. The main threat with severe storms that develop will be winds between 40 to 60 mph, with some higher gusts possible.

“Boaters, paddleboarders, and water enthusiasts beware of the weather tomorrow! It is best to be off the water before noon,” said NWS forecasters. “Sudden onset of gusty winds are likely on open waters, which could leave you in peril with little advance warning.”

As of Monday afternoon, there were no severe weather watches in place for Colorado. Colorado’s northeastern plains will see the highest threat of high wind gusts, said the NWS.

The cold front will drop temps slightly with afternoon highs in Denver expected to warm into the low to mid 80s through the rest of the week.

The next chance of showers will arrive Saturday as fall-like temps settle in for the weekend and the start of Autumn on Sunday.

