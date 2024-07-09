DENVER — After back-to-back below-average days, the heat gradually makes a comeback to Denver on Tuesday.

We'll see sunshine and high temperatures in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Clouds increase across the plains this afternoon and a few gusty late-day storms are possible over the mountains and foothills. There is a low risk of any severe weather.

Skies will clear Tuesday night, with lows falling to the upper-50s and low-60s across the Front Range and plains by Wednesday morning.

Low- to mid-90s are ahead for Wednesday. Thursday through the weekend, expect temperatures to soar to near-record levels, in the upper-90s to triple digits. Stay cool Colorado!

Seasonal weather Tuesday before 100-degree heat wave

