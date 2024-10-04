Denver weather: Critical fire weather conditions a concern across Colorado Saturday

DENVER – Fire danger will be high on Saturday across Colorado as gusty winds, warmer-than-normal temperatures and low humidity could fuel any potential wildfires.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder has issued a fire weather watch for a large portion of Colorado’s Front Range and northeastern plain starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.

“Winds will kick up with gusts between 40 and 45 mph, especially through the northern Front Range mountains where we do have fire concerns,” said Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

Adding to the concern will be the low relative humidity expected to be at around 15 percent.“Fire danger is definitely a lot higher Saturday as temperatures soar,” said Hidalgo.

The entire Denver metro area and communities stretching north and south along the I-25 corridor from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins are included in Saturday’s fire weather watch.

Colorado’s foothills, mountain communities and eastern plains are also under the watch.

"Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire," added the NWS.

Saturday’s afternoon high temperature in Denver is expected to warm to around 88 degrees, which will likely break the old record of 86° set back in 1997.

Ahead of Saturday’s fire weather watch, a red flag warning is in effect for the northern Front Range Mountains and North Park until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS.

“Record to near-record breaking warmth combined with increasing and gusty winds and very dry conditions will bring widespread critical fire weather conditions Saturday,” said the NWS. “The strongest winds will stretch from the mountains and northern foothills across the northern and eastern plains.”

Despite the calendar rolling into fall, Colorado’s heat streak is expected to continue into the next week and beyond.

Adding to the fire danger, Denver’s 10-day forecast shows warmer-than-average temperatures and drier conditions to remain in place as Colorado’s drought monitor shows severe drought in many areas of the state.

“Drought conditions have unfortunately worsened here as you look over the last couple of weeks,” said Hidalgo. “We have a severe drought pocket across the southeastern portion of Colorado and that also covers the Denver metro area and northern Front Range mountains and foothills.”

Denver’s 10-day forecast shows afternoon high temps will warm into the 80s with lows only dropping into the lower 50s and upper 40s.

