Denver weather: Beautiful Easter Sunday before rain-snow mix arrives by Monday

DENVER — Denver’s weather will bring a beautiful Easter Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid 60s before rain arrives by the evening hours and a quick-moving system drops a rain-snow mix on Monday.

Colorado’s high country is expected to see a couple of rounds of snow with totals ranging from 6 to 12 inches in some areas. High temps in the mountains on Sunday are expected to range in the 30s and 40s.

“As we get closer to about 5 to 8 o’clock, we have chances for scattered showers stretching across the Front Range and eastern plains,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “It will be kind of off and on as we move through the evening.”After Sunday’s warm temperatures, cooler air moves in and the chances of rain and snow mix stick around for Monday. “It’ll be rain and snow for Monday, kind of a mix expected in Denver,” added Donaldson.

Denver7 Easter forecast in Denver

While there are no winter weather alerts in effect, high fire danger is expected across the southeastern part of the state stretching from Colorado Springs to Springfield.

“A red flag warning remains in effect from noon today to 8 p.m. this evening for wind and low relative humidity for the Palmer Divide and adjacent plains through Lincoln county,” said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

The low humidity and wind gusts up to 40 mph will add to the fire danger.

NWS Boulder A high fire danger is possible in southeastern Colorado on Sunday.

“Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread. Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire,” said the NWS.

Snow is expected to develop in Colorado’s northern and central mountains on Sunday morning and last through the afternoon and evening hours, with snow again picking up through the state’s higher elevations on Monday, according to Donaldson.

Snow totals through Tuesday morning show between 8 to 12 inches possible across portions of the northwest part of the state and 6 to 10 inches along the southwest mountains.

“2 to 4 inches snow totals into the foothills west of Denver and then down toward the south past Castle Rock, otherwise a rain-snow mix for the northeastern part of our state,” said Donaldson.

Denver7 A look at potential snow totals in Colorado's high country through Tuesday.

Snow should be mostly light in the mountains through the day on Sunday before picking up in intensity Sunday night into Monday evening.

“Several inches of snow with travel impacts will be possible across the Front Range Mountains and foothills Monday afternoon and evening,” said the NWS.

The storm system quickly moves out leaving behind a stretch of beautiful days this coming week on Denver’s 7-day forecast, including afternoon highs warming into the 70s.

“Thursday and Friday should be the warmest days so far this year on the plains with max temperatures expected to climb into the lower to upper 70s,” added the NWS.

Denver7 Denver's 7-day forecast brings 70s by the end of the week.

After Monday’s high of 45 degrees and rain-snow mix in Denver, a weather pattern will bring clearing skies and sunshine warming Tuesday’s afternoon high into the low 50s.

By Wednesday, 60s arrive in Denver before Thursday and Friday afternoon high temperatures soar into the 70s.

Denver’s next chance of rain arrives in time for next weekend.

March in Denver is historically the snowiest month, but as we roll into the final day of the month, the metro's official snow gauge shows we lagged behind normal totals for the month by around 2 inches.

The reporting station at Denver International Airport recorded 9.2 inches of snow for the month of March compared to a monthly normal of around 11.5 inches.

Denver's cumulative snowfall totals for this winter season stand at 38.3 inches, which is around 8 inches behind the normal 46.4 inches expected by the end of March.

