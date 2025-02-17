Denver weather: Arctic blast, snow, dangerous wind chills in Colorado this week

DENVER – Another arctic blast is taking aim at Colorado with Denver’s weather forecast showing wind chills dipping to -1° early Wednesday morning with more snow on the way.

Heavy snow is expected in the high country where winter storm warnings, advisories in addition to avalanche warnings are in effect.

“We have another arctic blast coming our way straight from the arctic and it’s headed down into eastern Colorado. It’s going to affect multiple states in the central U.S.,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

“It’ll start in the evening and last Tuesday into Wednesday. It’s going to be a deep freeze once again here for the metro area with highs only in the teens and we’ll have snow as well "

The really cold air will settle into eastern Colorado Tuesday through Thursday with lows below zero expected in communities along the northeast plains.

Dangerous wind chills are likely dropping to -20 degrees or more on the far plains.

Colorado arctic blast timeline

In Denver, Monday will start out under a partly cloudy sky warming to 38 degrees with a few flakes possibly by the early to mid afternoon hours. Monday will be the warmest day until Friday in the metro.

“And then we’ll have snow into the evening in Denver and up in the high country,” added Donaldson. “Here in Denver, it should be light amounts and a lot of that will be melting as we get through the system.”

Across the metro, most areas should only expect to see an inch of snow or less. Denver is not under any winter weather alert as of Sunday evening.

It’ll be a different story in Colorado’s high country where the mountains will take a dumping.

Between 6 and 12 inches of snow is possible from Aspen up to Vail through 5 a.m. Tuesday where a winter weather advisory is in effect.

Near Steamboat Springs, between 10 to 20 inches of snow is possible.

“So if you’re driving the I-70 corridor coming back Monday night from a wonderful ski vacation with all of this snow, just be aware it’ll be tough going on the interstate. We also have avalanche warnings in effect because of that heavy snow showing up.”

Check latest Colorado winter weather alerts

The overnight low Monday will be 10 degrees in Denver only warming up to 17 degrees Tuesday with more snow possible.

Communities in the far northeastern plains go under an extreme cold watch Monday through Thursday where wind chills could plummet to 30 degrees below zero.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said Sterling, Akron, Julesburg, and Holyoke were in the extreme cold watch.



If you need tips on how to protect your pipes during this cold snap, Denver7's Óscar Contreras wrote up this helpful guide including tips on what to do if your pipes do freeze.



In Denver, Wednesday’s high temp will warm to 19 degrees then dropping to 9 degrees overnight, as the wind chills remain the main weather concern.

Denver7 is tracking the 2024-25 snow season in Colorado and you can compare data from previous years in the infographic below. To view in fullscreen more, click this link.

