DENVER – High temps on Tuesday return to the low 90s in the Denver metro, and if you’re lucky, an isolated shower will help cool things down for you later this afternoon.

A few isolated showers are possible along the Front Range as Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says some storms could become strong-to-severe on Colorado’s Northeastern Plains.

▶️ Watch Lisa's forecast in the video player below.

Denver weather: A few severe storms possible on the NE Plains

“We’ll start to see a few storms pop up mainly in the northern mountains, right along and north of I-70 is where we’re going to see most of that stormy weather today. That will continue into the Northeastern Plains through late afternoon and early evening,” said Hidalgo. “We’ll be watching for some stronger storms near Greeley, Limon, Akron and out east towards Burlington.”

As for Denver, there's about a 20 percent chance of a shower or storm, added Hidalgo.

As of Tuesday morning, there are no severe storm watches in effect for Colorado. If that changes, we’ll update you on Denver7.com.

Skies will clear out by Wednesday morning with a better chance of storms in Colorado later tomorrow afternoon.

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