Denver sees record heat as warm, dry weather lasts through Christmas

Denver hit 76 degrees Monday, a new record and the warmest this late in the year since 1939
Unseasonably warm weather sticks around through Christmas Day, with highs near 70 degrees. Gusty mountain winds and fire danger are concerns, before cooler, more seasonal temperatures return.
Warm Christmas Week
DENVER — On Monday, Denver International Airport reached 76 degrees, setting a new daily record. It marked the warmest temperature recorded this late in the year since 1939.

There is an upper-level ridge and compressional warming that's driving unusual warmth, especially across the plains and urban corridors.

While the plains remain dry, gusty winds are expected to increase in the foothills and high country on Christmas Day.

Peak gusts could reach 50 to 65 mph at higher elevations, though winds are expected to be less widespread across lower elevations compared to recent wind events.

Fire weather conditions will be monitored, particularly when low humidity overlaps with stronger winds.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected Friday into Saturday, mainly favoring the Park and Gore Ranges.

Temperatures will trend closer to seasonal averages from Saturday through Monday, bringing a more typical late-December feel back to the region.

Drier conditions are expected to return early next week.

For now, enjoy the mild holiday weather — just be mindful of gusty winds and fire danger, especially in wind-prone areas.

