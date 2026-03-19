Denver hits first 80-degree day; record heat builds into weekend

DENVER — Denver had its first 80-degree day of the year Wednesday, with temperatures climbing to a high of 81 degrees as a strong ridge of high pressure builds across the western United States.

Denver hits first 80° day, record heat builds into weekend

We’ll continue to experience warm temperatures through the end of the week, with afternoon highs likely to break daily records.

For Thursday afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-80s.

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This trend is expected to continue Friday.

Saturday could be the hottest day of the week, with predicted temperatures near 87 degrees in Denver.

A cold front is expected to move in late Saturday night, which could bring a brief cooldown Sunday, with temperatures returning closer to seasonal averages.

However, it doesn’t last long with above-normal warmth expected to return early next week.

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