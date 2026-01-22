Dangerously cold air heading toward Colorado, along with snow

DENVER — A cooldown for today for the Front Range and the plains. Highs will stay in the 30s, and we’ll have mostly sunny conditions as colder air moves in. It stays dry, but with some breezy conditions along the Front Range.

Friday is when winter really flexes. Arctic air slides into eastern Colorado, and temperatures take a big dive. We’re talking highs stuck in the teens, and once you factor in the wind, it’s going to feel flat-out cold. Wind chills will drop below zero on the plains, so this is when the heavy coats, hats, and gloves become non-negotiable. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from early Friday morning until Sunday for wind chills of 20 below for the eastern plains.

Along with the cold, some light snow shows up Friday into Friday night. This isn’t a big snowstorm, but enough flakes could fall to put a thin layer on roads and sidewalks, especially around Denver and south of town. With how cold it’ll be, even light snow could make travel pretty slick.

Saturday is likely the coldest day of the whole stretch. Highs may only make it into the single digits or low teens, and Saturday night could be brutally cold if skies clear out. Some spots could drop well below zero, and the wind will make it feel even worse. Definitely a good time to stay inside if you can and keep an eye on pets and pipes.

By Sunday, things start to improve a bit, but don’t expect a warmup miracle. Temperatures inch upward, but we’re still below freezing. It looks like highs will stay in the low to mid 20s for the Bronco game.

Early next week looks calmer and warmer, with sunshine and highs climbing back toward more typical winter levels.

