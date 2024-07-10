DENVER — We're in for a major warmup through the rest of the week, as temperatures skyrocket into the triple digits by Friday and into the weekend.

It'll be a sunny start to your Wednesday, with increasing clouds and highs in the low-90s Wednesday afternoon across the Denver metro area.

We'll see a few isolated storms in the mountains and Foothills during the afternoon. It doesn't look like any rain will make it into the metro area.

Thursday through the weekend, expect temperatures to soar to near-record levels.

Highs will be in the upper 90s Thursday, with plenty of sunshine. Then Friday through the weekend, highs are set to soar to triple digits each afternoon. A stretch of near-record heat is ahead. Stay cool, Colorado!

It doesn't look like we'll get any relief from the heat until next Tuesday. That's when temperatures "dip" into the lower-90s. It'll be the city's next best chance of a few thunderstorms. We will desperately need the rain after this scorching heat wave.

Dangerous triple-digit heat wave on the way to Denver

