Damaging wind gusts possible across the Denver metro area

Gusts near 80 miles per hour near the foothills and mountains
It will be a windy and cool start to the week, with gusts between 60 to 80 miles per hour. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s all week long.
It will be a windy and cool start to the week. We're seeing gusts between 30 to 50 miles per hour this morning, and it could get even windier in sports Monday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until midnight and covers the northern Front Range mountains and foothills for gusts near 80 miles per hour.

Snow is falling in the mountains and will continue off and off through Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. for around 5 to 10 inches of total snow.

The gusty winds will continue to be an issue on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. It won't be quite as windy on Wednesday, and we'll see more sunshine across the state.

We'll get some cooler to round out the week, with highs in the 50s and a better chance of showers starting Thursday.

