Cooler, with scattered storms across the Denver metro-area this weekend

DENVER — We'll have a bit of sunshine to start your Saturday with clouds quickly increasing by the afternoon. Look for scattered showers and storms to arrive just after lunchtime. So far, it doesn't look like any will turn severe.

Daytime highs will be a bit below average, with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and upper-70s to low-80s on Sunday. Storms make a comeback on Sunday afternoon too. Enjoy the rain and break from the heat. These weekend temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for mid-July!

Warmer, drier weather is back by the middle of next week. Highs return to the 90s by Wednesday.

