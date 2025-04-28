Cooler weather settles in across Denver for the last few days of April

DENVER — Some cooler weather is now settling in across the Denver metro area as a cold front rolls through the region.

We're seeing a few showers across the northeastern plains and a little snow in the mountains.

By Monday afternoon, we’re looking at more scattered showers and maybe another thunderstorm or two but a low risk of severe weather. Temperatures will dip into the 60s, but that's pretty close to normal for this time of year.

Tuesday brings more of the same — breezy, with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially in the mountains. Snow might fall up high above 9,000 feet, but it won’t really impact anything. Down in the foothills and across the plains, there might be a few showers, but nothing too intense. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s with a bit of wind in the afternoon.

Our next cold front will bring a better chance of showers late Wednesday into early Thursday. Expect more widespread rain and some mountain snow, along with cooler temps and gusty winds.

The front moves through later in the day might even get cold enough for a little snow along the Palmer Divide by early Thursday. But with warm roads, it probably won’t stick. Things should dry out and warm up by the weekend, though, with mostly quiet weather until another storm might roll in late Sunday or early next week.

