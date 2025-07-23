DENVER — It's a gorgeous start to the day, with some comfortable temperatures for the early morning commute. We're also in for a nice two-day break from the 90-degree heat.

We'll see partly cloudy skies early on, with more scattered storms and showers developing Wednesday afternoon. Look again for slow-moving, scattered storms and a few heavy rain showers. There is also a slight risk of severe weather along the Front Range and across the northeastern plains. A few storms could produce some gustier winds and slightly larger hail.

This heavier rain is due to a monsoon flow that will return to much of the state. This bump in tropical moisture could lead to some localized flooding, particularly in mountain areas and spots that have already seen recent rain.

After another streak of 90-degree heat, we'll see a nice break from the heat. A cold front will usher in some cooler weather and it will be about 7 to 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday. We'll see highs in the low to mid 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

The relief doesn't last long as 90-degree heat returns on Friday. Daytime highs soar into the low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday and many lower elevation spots could be flirting with triple digits on Sunday. Denver's current record on Sunday is 98 degrees, last set in 1964.

With the return of the heat and somewhat drier conditions, thunderstorm chances may decrease again, making for a near record-breaking hot, mostly dry weekend across the region.

Cooler weather settles in across Colorado for the next two days

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.