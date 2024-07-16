Cooler temperatures and scattered storms move in across the Denver metro area Tuesday

DENVER — Relief from the heat is finally here, Denver! A cold front drops into the state, helping to lower temperatures Tuesday.

It'll be a quiet start to your Tuesday, but clouds quickly race in by the lunch hour. Look for a few storms to pop up around 1 p.m. with more widespread storms in the Denver metro area around 4 p.m. A few storms could turn severe along the Eastern Plains Tuesday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the biggest threats.

Daytime highs will be a bit more seasonal Tuesday in the upper-80s around the Denver metro area.

Temperatures remain in the mid-80s Wednesday with more late-day scattered storm activity. We'll see a brief warm up into the lower-90s Thursday.

So far, it looks like another round of storms move in for the weekend. It'll be a bit below-average with highs in the low- to mid-80s. Enjoy the break from the sizzling summer heat!

