DENVER — It's a breezy but cooler start to the day as a cold front races through the region. It will be cooler than Wednesday, but unfortunately, fire danger is still a concern.

Cooler, but fire danger remains high across all of eastern Colorado

Fire danger will ramp up again today as fierce northwesterly winds move across the Front Range mountains, foothills, Denver metro and plains. The good news is that temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday! Daytime highs will drop back into the low to mid 60s around the Denver metro area.

A red flag warning will go back into effect for the Front Range and Eastern Plains at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday. Winds will gust up to 50 mph with humidity values as low as 10%,

Meanwhile, cooler and more unsettled weather moves into the high country bringing a chance of light snow starting early Thursday. This system clears out late Thursday night with mostly sunny skies on tap Friday. Highs will stay just slightly above average in the mid to upper 60s.

Another round of storms move into Colorado over the weekend. The mountains will see another shot of light snow while the Denver metro will see a few scattered showers Saturday with a better chance of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

The relatively cooler and unsettled weather sticks around for the start of next week.

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