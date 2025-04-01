After a mild and dry end to March, we are in for some soggy changes as we kick off the month of April.

Snow has moved into the mountains, and we'll continue to see it fall over the western half of the state through Tuesday night.

It'll be a tricky Tuesday drive in the mountains with areas of heavy snow and gusty winds. The high country snow will lighten up later in the day.

We'll see plenty of sunshine on the Eastern Plains to start, with increasing clouds and scattered showers developing by early afternoon. Expect some wet roads for the evening commute and a light rain/snow mix overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected on the plains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through early Wednesday morning for the Front Range mountains for 4 to 10 inches of new snow. Look for 6 to 12 inches around Vail, Aspen, Snowmass and Crested Butte. The Park and Elkhead mountains could pick up 6 to 14 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. It'll be blustery too with gusts up to 60 mph, so blowing and drifting snow will make for a tough drive across mountain passes.

Strong winds along with high fire danger will be a concern in Southern Colorado as they'll see 60+ mph wind gusts. A Red Flag Warning is in effect again Tuesday from Colorado Springs to the south and east for warm temperatures, low humidity values and blustery winds.

Skies will clear out on Wednesday but it will be a brief break in between storms. The Denver metro will see a rain/snow mix off and on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

And it looks like it's going to be a little chilly for the Rockies home opener, with highs in the 40s during the game. We'll also see a slight chance of a little rain and snow.

A stronger storm moves in Friday night bringing the potential for more accumulation near Denver by early Saturday morning. More details to come!

Cooler and a little soggy in Denver Tuesday afternoon

