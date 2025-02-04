Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cooler across the Denver metro area Tuesday

Cold front returns along Colorado's Front Range — stronger storm brings snow and cold to Denver this weekend
It won't be quite as warm Tuesday, but temperatures are still well above normal. We'll see high temperatures in the low to upper 50s across the Denver metro area under a partly sunny sky.
2-4-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER- A cold front backed in along the Front Range Monday and that will lead to a much cooler Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures have dipped into the 20s early Tuesday morning, with wind chills in the teens.

LISA AM WX.jpg
Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see some partly sunny skies later Tuesday and a wide range of temperatures along the Front Range — from 40s near Fort Collins to 50s in Denver to highs near 60 degrees in Castle Rock!

By Wednesday, a storm system will bring snow showers to the mountains. Strong westerly winds will pick up across much of the region, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph in the mountains and 40 mph on the plains. With those strong winds, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s around the metro area Wednesday!

Highs remain in the 50s to low 60s through the end the week under mostly sunny skies.

Our next storm will usher in some much cooler weather for the weekend. We'll see highs in the 30s and 40s, with a chance of light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. So far, it doesn't look like we'll get much accumulation in the city. We'll be tracking this next cold snap all week long.

Cooler across the Denver metro area Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team