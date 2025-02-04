DENVER- A cold front backed in along the Front Range Monday and that will lead to a much cooler Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures have dipped into the 20s early Tuesday morning, with wind chills in the teens.

Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see some partly sunny skies later Tuesday and a wide range of temperatures along the Front Range — from 40s near Fort Collins to 50s in Denver to highs near 60 degrees in Castle Rock!

By Wednesday, a storm system will bring snow showers to the mountains. Strong westerly winds will pick up across much of the region, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph in the mountains and 40 mph on the plains. With those strong winds, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s around the metro area Wednesday!

Highs remain in the 50s to low 60s through the end the week under mostly sunny skies.

Our next storm will usher in some much cooler weather for the weekend. We'll see highs in the 30s and 40s, with a chance of light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. So far, it doesn't look like we'll get much accumulation in the city. We'll be tracking this next cold snap all week long.

Cooler across the Denver metro area Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.