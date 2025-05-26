Cool, with more rain on the way this Memorial Day

It was a cool and soggy Memorial Day weekend, and the wet weather is set to return by Monday afternoon.

It will feel more like early spring than late May, with high temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Expect clouds, ahead of off-and-on rain showers starting up Monday afternoon as a weather system slowly moves across the state.

While it won’t be a total washout, outdoor plans might need some flexibility, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Fortunately, the risk for severe weather remains low this Memorial Day. However, pockets of moderate to heavy rain and strong winds are possible with isolated thunderstorms developing after 1 p.m.

Despite the gloomy outlook for Monday, the forecast starts to improve as we head into the short work week. By Tuesday, temperatures will bounce back closer to seasonal averages, with highs returning to the 70s for most. It’ll still be unsettled, though, with the chance of typical late-day showers or thunderstorms each afternoon — nothing severe expected, just those familiar pop-up storms we often see this time of year.

This stretch of more stable weather is expected to hold through Saturday, offering a more typical early summer feel. There will still be enough moisture to fuel afternoon showers and storms each day, especially over the higher terrain and along the foothills. Mornings will be generally dry, giving you a good window for outdoor activities if you plan early.

Looking ahead, while the forecast includes a daily shot at some afternoon storms, temperatures will stay mild and manageable. Denver won’t see any 90s this May, so enjoy the pleasant warmth without the intense heat.

If you’re wrapping up the holiday weekend with travel on Monday or looking forward to a backyard gathering later in the week, be ready for a possible shower and a few clouds — but no significant weather disruptions.

