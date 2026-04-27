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Cool, gloomy start to week with showers across Colorado

Expect a cool, wet start to the week with showers Monday afternoon and highs in the 50s. Tuesday brings more of the same before warmer, drier weather returns this weekend.
Cool, gloomy weather sticks around Monday with highs in the 50s and afternoon showers. Similar conditions continue Tuesday with scattered rain and a slight storm chance.
Cool, gloomy start to week with showers across Colorado
Gloomy plan planner
Today highs in low 50s
Showers this evening
Posted

DENVER — Monday is shaping up to be a gloomy day with a cooler and wetter weather pattern settling across Colorado.

Monday afternoon temperatures will struggle to increase with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Today highs in low 50s

We’re expecting showers across the Denver metro and plains after 3 p.m.

Rainfall amounts remain light this evening.

The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday as another system moves across the state.

Tuesday will have similar conditions with high temperatures again in the 50s and a mix of showers and a chance of isolated afternoon storms.

Showers this evening

We'll continue to have cool and wet weather for most of the week.

Warmer and drier air is expected to return by the weekend.

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