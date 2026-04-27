Cool, gloomy start to week with showers across Colorado

DENVER — Monday is shaping up to be a gloomy day with a cooler and wetter weather pattern settling across Colorado.

Monday afternoon temperatures will struggle to increase with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Denver7

We’re expecting showers across the Denver metro and plains after 3 p.m.

Rainfall amounts remain light this evening.

The unsettled pattern continues into Tuesday as another system moves across the state.

Tuesday will have similar conditions with high temperatures again in the 50s and a mix of showers and a chance of isolated afternoon storms.

Denver7

We'll continue to have cool and wet weather for most of the week.

Warmer and drier air is expected to return by the weekend.

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