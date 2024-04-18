Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Cool and wet weather hangs over the Denver metro area for the next three days

More rain and even some snow for the eastern plains
It will be a chilly and gray start to Thursday, with the chance for a few light rain and snow showers. Unsettled weather is in store for the next three days.
Suzanne Kelley.jpeg
Posted at 5:56 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 08:02:01-04

A cold front is now racing in from the north and it's going to be quite a bit cooler across the Denver metro area Thursday.

Temperatures have dropped down to near freezing and we're seeing some light rain and snow showers for the morning commute.

Hope you didn't put the coats away just yet! Mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game the next couple of days. Thursday will be about 25 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Look for light rain/snow showers off and on throughout the day Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The unsettled and cool weather pattern sticks around for the rest of the work week into the start of the weekend. The best chance for some slushy snow in Denver will be overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Some spots in the northern Front Range mountains will see up to a foot of new snow by Saturday afternoon.

As that storm finally pulls out of the state, warmer and drier weather return Sunday. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s through the middle of next week.

Cool and wet weather hangs over the Denver metro area for the next 3 days

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020