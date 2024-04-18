Cool and wet weather hangs over the Denver metro area for the next three days

A cold front is now racing in from the north and it's going to be quite a bit cooler across the Denver metro area Thursday.

Temperatures have dropped down to near freezing and we're seeing some light rain and snow showers for the morning commute.

Hope you didn't put the coats away just yet! Mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game the next couple of days. Thursday will be about 25 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Look for light rain/snow showers off and on throughout the day Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The unsettled and cool weather pattern sticks around for the rest of the work week into the start of the weekend. The best chance for some slushy snow in Denver will be overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Some spots in the northern Front Range mountains will see up to a foot of new snow by Saturday afternoon.

As that storm finally pulls out of the state, warmer and drier weather return Sunday. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s through the middle of next week.

Cool and wet weather hangs over the Denver metro area for the next 3 days

