Cool and cloudy through Wednesday, then springlike warmth ahead

DENVER — A weak disturbance moving through the northwest flow on Tuesday brings cloudy skies and a few rounds of light snow, mainly for the high country.

Most accumulations will be minor.

The lower elevations will see much less impact, staying dry for most of the day with mostly cloudy skies.

However, a light mix of snow and rain is possible Tuesday night along the Palmer Divide.

The system moves out on Wednesday morning, bringing clearer skies and quieter weather.

Major changes start Thursday, bringing dry conditions and much warmer temperatures.

That’s when the ridge of high pressure moves across Colorado and allows temperatures to climb well above normal.

Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid-60s, marking the start of a prolonged stretch of warm and dry weather.

The trend continues into the weekend, making it a great time for outdoor activities.

Next week, we’re expecting a shift as an upper-level trough could bring cooler temperatures.

