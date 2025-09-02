DENVER — It’s Taco Tuesday across the Mile High City, and we’ve got another nice day shaping up.

While a few spotty showers are expected to move through the southwestern part of the state this afternoon, they will be hit-or-miss.

Aside from those, skies will remain mostly clear across the plains and the rest of Colorado.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s — mild and comfortable for early September.

Looking ahead to your Wednesday, you might want to grab a light jacket in the morning.

Expect a cooler start, but plenty of sunshine and drier conditions will return by the afternoon.

Colorado's Weather: Sunshine, Showers, and a Warm-Up Ahead

By Thursday, we could see Colorado’s first 90-degree day of the month!

Highs are expected to flirt with the low 90s, especially across the eastern plains. However, the heat won’t stick around for long.

A cold front is set to move in on Friday, bringing temperatures back down into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Moisture will also start to build into the region, increasing our chances for rain.

While forecast models aren’t fully aligned yet, both Friday and Sunday currently look like the best bets for statewide rain and isolated showers.

