DENVER — Another warm weekend is in store for Colorado as a high-pressure system moves through the region.

Saturday will bring highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Denver area and plains.

Sports fans of the Denver Summit FC, you’ll be watching the game under dry skies and partly sunny clouds,

Colorado weekend: warm temps, breezy winds, and fire weather alerts

We could experience gusty winds at times, with southerly winds of up to 40+ mph possible in areas like Elbert, Lincoln, Arapahoe, and southern Washington counties before sunrise.

Winds are expected to ease up at midday, but low humidity could bring a window of elevated fire weather conditions.

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Mountain valleys will warm into the 60s today with breezy conditions at times.

Sunday looks similar, with breezy conditions returning and patchy elevated to critical fire weather possible over the far eastern plains and Front Range foothills.

A cold front enters our region in on Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and light precipitation for the plains.

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