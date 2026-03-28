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Colorado weekend: warm temps, breezy winds, and fire weather alerts

Warming back up for Saturday with highs in the low 80s and partly sunny skies for Denver Summit FC games.
Warm and breezy conditions this weekend with highs in the 70s–80s; elevated fire weather possible in eastern plains.
Colorado weekend: warm temps, breezy winds, and fire weather alerts
Denver Summit FC planner.
Tuesday and Wednesday could bring rain chances.
Red Flag Warning
Posted

DENVER — Another warm weekend is in store for Colorado as a high-pressure system moves through the region.

Saturday will bring highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Denver area and plains.
Sports fans of the Denver Summit FC, you’ll be watching the game under dry skies and partly sunny clouds,

Colorado weekend: warm temps, breezy winds, and fire weather alerts

We could experience gusty winds at times, with southerly winds of up to 40+ mph possible in areas like Elbert, Lincoln, Arapahoe, and southern Washington counties before sunrise.

Winds are expected to ease up at midday, but low humidity could bring a window of elevated fire weather conditions.

Red Flag Warning

Mountain valleys will warm into the 60s today with breezy conditions at times.

Sunday looks similar, with breezy conditions returning and patchy elevated to critical fire weather possible over the far eastern plains and Front Range foothills.

A cold front enters our region in on Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and light precipitation for the plains.

Tuesday and Wednesday could bring rain chances.

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