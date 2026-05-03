Colorado weather: Warm Sunday before major midweek cooldown

DENVER — The stretch continues, bringing another warm and comfortable day across the area before a major shift arrives early this week.

Sunday temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 70s across the plains, which is above average for early May.

Increasing clouds are expected later today, but overall conditions are expected to remain dry.

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Big changes are ahead for the work week with a storm system approaching from the West.

Most of Monday will stay mild with highs again in the 70s, and there will be a chance of showers and storms.

A stronger cold front is expected to move in on Monday night.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both days, afternoon highs will fall into the 40s across the Denver metro area.

Rain is expected to develop along the I-25 corridor Monday night into Tuesday, with a transition to snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as colder air deepens.

The system is expected to move out on Wednesday evening, with drier and warmer conditions returning.

This system will help bring some relief to ongoing drought conditions across the region.

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