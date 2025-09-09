Colorado weather: Warm days continue with chances of afternoon showers

DENVER — We're in for another warm and pleasant day across the region, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Skies will be partly sunny through much of the day, with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms developing this afternoon, especially over the mountains and into the eastern plains.

Winds will stay light but may pick up slightly by the afternoon, with occasional gusts possible.

Colorado Weather: Warm days continue with chances afternoon storm

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, with lows dipping into the low 50s.

Any evening showers should taper off before midnight, and winds will remain light and variable overnight.

DENVER7



Wednesday brings more of the same, with mostly sunny skies and another warm afternoon.

Highs will again reach the upper 80s, and there's a small chance of a few isolated storms later in the day.

Winds will remain light, shifting slightly from the southeast by the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the upper 50s. A few showers may linger early, but most areas should stay dry overnight.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, rain chances begin to increase. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Denver7

Friday will be a bit cooler, with highs in the low 80s and a higher chance of scattered storms throughout the day.

By the weekend, temperatures will continue to trend slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s by Saturday.

A few showers are possible during the day, with a better chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.