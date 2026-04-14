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Colorado weather: Tuesday brings scattered rain, mountain snow across Colorado with cooler temperatures

Scattered rain and mountain snow move across Colorado Tuesday afternoon and evening. Cooler highs in the 50s and 60s, with a stronger, wetter system expected late Thursday into Friday.
Tuesday afternoon highs
Denver7
Tuesday afternoon highs
Tuesday brings scattered rain, mountain snow across Colorado with cooler temperatures
Freeze Watch
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DENVER — A storm system is moving across Colorado today, bringing scattered showers to the plains and snow to the high country.

Rain chances will increase through Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Light showers continue into the evening hours before tapering off on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday brings scattered rain, mountain snow across Colorado with cooler temperatures

The northern plains may have slightly heavier rainfall totals.

For the high country, snow will continue into the evening, with several inches possible at higher elevations.

A freeze watch is also in effect from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for portions of western Colorado, where temperatures could drop below freezing.

Freeze Watch

A red flag warning remains in effect Tuesday for parts of southern Colorado due to critical fire weather conditions.

A stronger system will move across Colorado Thursday night into Friday. This system is predicted to bring widespread precipitation and possibly cooler weather.

Tuesday afternoon highs

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