Colorado weather: Soaking rain for Denver into the weekend, heavy snow for the mountains

DENVER — The rain that fell across the Denver metro Thursday will continue into the weekend with people in the high country experiencing heavy, wet snow through Sunday morning, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder said Friday.

Off-and-on rain showers will continue for the rest of the morning Friday across Colorado's far Eastern Plains with highs in the mid- to upper-60s in the metro and across the plains before a stronger storm system brings scattered showers with a few thunderstorms starting after about 4 p.m. in the Denver area, according to Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

“And then it just keeps coming as we get into the overnight hours and into Saturday,” Donaldson said, adding temps will only reach the mid- to upper-40s throughout the rest of the day with heavy rain showers continuing through at least Saturday evening for the lower foothills, the Urban Corridor and the Eastern Plains. Small hail and gusty winds may accompany these storms, forecasters said.

Between 1.5” to 3” of rainfall were projected for the Front Range and the nearby plains with the passing of this storm, NWS meteorologists said in their latest forecast discussion, adding the rain should be over by Sunday morning for the Front Range, but may linger into the morning over the plains.

“This will be a good, soaking rain for us across the Front Range and for the Eastern Plains,” Donald said.

In the higher elevations, Coloradans can expect that storm system to bring heavy, wet snow, particularly in the foothills above 8,500 feet, where between 1 to 2 feet of snow are expected. A winter storm watch will go into effect late Friday night through the evening hours of Saturday.

People living west of the Continental Divide will also see snow, but accumulations are projected to be lower than in the foothills, with up to a foot of snow falling by early Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory will begin at 3 p.m. Friday and last through 6 a.m. Sunday for the northern and central Colorado mountains.

“Look for the mountain roads to remain slick and messy overnight into Sunday even though not much snow will fall overnight,” NWS forecasters said.

Temperatures warm back up to the upper 60s by Monday and into the mid-70s by Wednesday, when our next chance of isolated thunderstorms returns for the metro.

