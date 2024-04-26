Winter storm watch for heavy snow in the foothills Friday night

DENVER — Another cold front pulls in dropping daytime high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s Friday as we await the next storm. It rolls in during the afternoon and evening, bringing heavy, soaking rains to the plains and heavy, wet snowfall to the high country.

The Front Range mountains will be under a Winter Storm Watch Friday night into early Sunday morning for 12 to 24 inches of new snowfall. A Winter Weather Advisory will go in effect for the central and southern mountains for 6 to 12 inches of new snow.

It's looking like a super-soaker of a storm for the Denver metro area too with up to an inch or two of water through early Sunday. Temperatures will only warm into the upper 40s Saturday and upper 50s with lingering showers Sunday.

Ready for another warm up? The sunshine and 70-degree heat return next week.

