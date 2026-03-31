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Colorado weather: Snow in the mountains, rain on the plains ahead of another warm up

Cold front brings cooler temps, mountain snow, and plains rain Tuesday and Wednesday; winter weather advisory in effect for high country
Snow develops in high country Tuesday evening, peaks Wednesday; plains see rain Wednesday afternoon. Warmer, drier air returns Thursday before next storm.
Colorado weather: snow in the Mountains, rain on the plains ahead of another warm up
Afternoon highs cooler than Monday
Super 7 Day Forecast
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DENVER — Cooler air moves into Colorado on Tuesday behind a cold front, bringing mountain snow and rain to the plains.

Tuesday afternoon's highs climb to the upper 50s and low 60s, noticeably cooler — by about 20 degrees — compared to Monday.

Afternoon highs cooler than Monday

Snow will develop in the high country early Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory for much of the high country starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday and is in effect through Wednesday night, with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

The best chance for widespread snow and rain will be on Wednesday morning.

Snowfall totals will be higher in the mountains, particularly above 10,000 feet.

Colorado weather: snow in the Mountains, rain on the plains ahead of another warm up

Plains residents can expect better chances for precipitation on Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially across the I-25 corridor and northeast plains.

Thursday will bring a brief break from precipitation, with drier and warmer air moving in.

Thursday afternoon highs are expected to climb to the low to mid-70s before another storm system arrives on Thursday night.

Super 7 Day Forecast

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