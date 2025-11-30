Colorado Weather: Light snow and highs only in the 20s

DENVER — A fresh burst of wintry weather is moving across Colorado once again.

Another round of snow in the mountains, with a chance of light snow on the plains.

Mountain travel maybe slow through the late morning, and temperatures remain frigid across the plains and foothills

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains from noon today through noon Monday, with 5-8 inches of snow expected, up to 8 inches in favored areas.

Sunday afternoon highs will only be in the mid-20s with gloomy clouds.

There is a slight chance of light snow or flurries in the plains, and a couple of narrow but briefer heavier snow bands could develop—especially along and south of I-70.

This isn’t a major snow event for the metro, but those localized bands may cause travel impacts.

Sunday night, most of the snow in the plains wraps up by around 11 PM, with skies gradually clearing overnight.

Lows drop into the teens, with single digits possible in colder pockets.

Sunshine returns, winds stay light, and temperatures climb back to around 40°.

It’s not a big warm-up, but it marks the beginning of a slow moderation in temperatures heading into Tuesday.

Another system arrives on Wednesday, bringing our next chance for wintry weather.

There is a chance of snow for the mountains on Wednesday morning, and light snow along the I-25 Corridor.

