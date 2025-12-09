Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado weather: Dangerous winds expected across the Front Range and foothills

Denver7 is tracking high winds tonight and Tuesday, with 80-90 mph winds in the foothills and 60-75 mph in nearby cities. Travel hazards and power outages are possible.
Tuesday planner
Highs in the 50s & 60s
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — We’re heading into a mostly quiet stretch of weather, but the winds will be the big story.

Tonight will stay partly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Tuesday looks mostly sunny with unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Denver7 is taking a closer look at the wind, since that is the main concern for Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The bigger concern is the wind: A high wind warning starts at midnight for the Front Range mountains and northern foothills, where gusts could reach 80 to 90 mph, knocking down trees and power lines, causing power outages, and making travel dangerous.

A high wind watch is also in effect Tuesday for Fort Collins, Boulder, the western Denver suburbs, and northern Weld County, where gusts could hit 60 to 75 mph — strong enough to cause damage and rapid fire spread in areas without snow cover.

Wind Alerts

Wednesday will have calmer winds and afternoon highs above normal.

Heading into the weekend, we’re expecting highs near 60 degrees.

Highs in the 50s & 60s

