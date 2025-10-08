Colorado has a midweek warm-up ahead, weekend stays pleasant

DENVER — We’re heading into a nice midweek warm-up!

Wednesday will feel noticeably warmer as drier air mixes down and southwest winds pick up.

Most areas will stay sunny and mild, but those gusty winds could bring a few hours of near-critical fire weather conditions over the mountains.

By Thursday, an upper ridge builds in from the Rockies, keeping temperatures mild with more high clouds drifting across the state.

It’ll look a bit hazy at times, but still dry for most areas.

Heading into Friday and Saturday, we’ll see a gradual increase in moisture, which could bring a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm over the mountains. Rainfall will stay light, though.

Midweek warm-up ahead, weekend stays pleasant

The plains will hang onto the clouds but likely stay mostly dry.

If you’re planning to check out the Aurora Borealis Festival this weekend, Saturday evening looks beautiful, with comfortable temperatures and dry weather for the show and festivities.

By Sunday, a weak front will slide across the plains, dropping temps about 10 degrees and bringing a few light showers, but overall, it’s still a pleasant stretch of fall weather across Colorado!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.