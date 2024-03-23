Colorado forecast: 2-4 inches of snow possible in Denver Sunday with heavier amounts in the mountains

DENVER — Saturday’s mild conditions in the Denver metro area will soon make way for colder temperatures and a rain and snow mix come Sunday.

An upper-level trough will move into Colorado Sunday morning, bringing with it a decent amount of snow for the mountains and a couple of inches for the Denver area.

“The mountains will get a fairly decent storm out of this with as much as 8 to 16 inches of snow in the southwest with 3 to 6 inches possible across the southwest part of the metro down into Jefferson County and maybe Douglas County,” said Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson.

Denver is expected to see the light rain turn into snow starting in the late afternoon and early evening on Sunday as temperatures begin to drop. Highs will reach only 48 degrees.

NWS

Snow totals could reach up to 6 inches in Denver’s southern and western suburbs but will remain near 2 to 4 inches across most of the metro. The foothills and Palmer Divide area will see heavier amounts, 4 to 8 inches in some areas.

The mountains will receive the brunt of the snowfall with 6 to 14 inches of accumulation throughout the day. A winter weather advisory was issued for the central and western mountains. Travel in the high country could be difficult on Sunday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool, but dry, followed by milder weather Thursday and then another chance for rain and snow next Friday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.