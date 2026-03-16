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Cold start to Monday before big warmup arrives the rest of the week

Cold Monday morning gives way to high temperatures near 50 degrees
After a cold start Monday, temperatures warm into the upper 40s. Highs reach the 70s by Tuesday as a ridge builds, bringing breezy winds, dry air and elevated fire danger.
Cold start to Monday before big warmup arrives the rest of the week
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Warmup ahead
Mountain snow is possible this morning
Temperatures will gradually increase today.
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DENVER — After a roller coaster weekend of weather, we’re starting our Monday morning with cold temperatures. It won’t last long, though, as a new system moves in to bring warm air.

Monday will bring a modest warmup, with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 50s.

Temperatures will gradually increase today.

A few light snow showers are possible overnight heading into Tuesday across the mountains and near the foothills.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. tonight through 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Bordeaux area along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland.

Big changes are on the way with a major warm up expected Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure builds across the western United States.

Temperatures across eastern Colorado will reach 70 degrees by Tuesday, with even warmer weather possible later in the week.

Warmup ahead

The warming trend will also bring breezy conditions and dry air, raising concerns about critical fire weather conditions.

Cold start to Monday before big warmup arrives the rest of the week

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