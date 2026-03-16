DENVER — After a roller coaster weekend of weather, we’re starting our Monday morning with cold temperatures. It won’t last long, though, as a new system moves in to bring warm air.

Monday will bring a modest warmup, with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 50s.

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A few light snow showers are possible overnight heading into Tuesday across the mountains and near the foothills.

A High Wind Warning is in effect from 9 p.m. tonight through 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Bordeaux area along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland.

Big changes are on the way with a major warm up expected Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure builds across the western United States.

Temperatures across eastern Colorado will reach 70 degrees by Tuesday, with even warmer weather possible later in the week.

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The warming trend will also bring breezy conditions and dry air, raising concerns about critical fire weather conditions.

Cold start to Monday before big warmup arrives the rest of the week

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