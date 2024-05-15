Watch Now
Cold front rolls through Colorado on Wednesday

Showers and 60s across the Denver metro area by the afternoon
It will be a cooler and cloudier day, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Wednesday afternoon. We'll see scattered storms and showers but the risk of severe weather is low.
Posted at 5:35 AM, May 15, 2024
A weak cold front will roll through the region Wednesday. We'll see some sunshine through midday, with more scattered storms and showers by the afternoon.

The risk of severe weather is low across the northeastern plains Wednesday, but we could see some gusty winds and larger hail over the southeastern corner of the state.

Afternoon high temperatures will be much cooler Wednesday, with low to mid 60s by 2 p.m. Temperatures will cool for the commute and we're expecting some wet roads as you're heading home from work.

Skies will quickly clear Thursday, and temperatures will rebound nicely. We'll see low to mid 70s on Thursday, and it will be even warmer on Friday with highs near 80! Very few isolated storms are expected from Thursday through Saturday.

