A weak cold front will roll through the region Wednesday. We'll see some sunshine through midday, with more scattered storms and showers by the afternoon.

The risk of severe weather is low across the northeastern plains Wednesday, but we could see some gusty winds and larger hail over the southeastern corner of the state.

Afternoon high temperatures will be much cooler Wednesday, with low to mid 60s by 2 p.m. Temperatures will cool for the commute and we're expecting some wet roads as you're heading home from work.

Skies will quickly clear Thursday, and temperatures will rebound nicely. We'll see low to mid 70s on Thursday, and it will be even warmer on Friday with highs near 80! Very few isolated storms are expected from Thursday through Saturday.

Cold front rolls through Colorado on Wednesday

