Cold front rolling into Colorado making it not as hot across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Rinse and repeat — another warm March day and now another broken record! Denver International Airport hit a record high of 87 degrees, smashing the previous record of 75 degrees, set in 2012.

The city also set a new all-time record for the month of March at 86 degrees. Wednesday was the fifth record breaking day of the month so far and we could see another one this weekend.

Gusty winds, hot temperatures and low humidity values will lead to high fire danger in south central Colorado again on Thursday. A Red Flag Warning are posted for much of that area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as temperatures climb back into the 80s and even low 90s.

Temperatures will cool a bit on Thursday over the northeastern plains as a cold front moves into the state. It will be about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with some breezy conditions around the Denver metro. This cold front will deepen overnight and we could even see a few showers overnight.

Cooler air will settle in behind the front on Friday. High temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 50s. It seems chilly compared to what we've seen, but it's very seasonal for late March. Enjoy the brief break from the heat while it's here. Warmer air and possibly more record-breaking heat return just in time for the weekend.

Cold front rolling into Colorado making it not as hot across the Denver metro

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