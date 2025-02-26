Cold front races through Colorado on Wednesday

A cold front is now racing through the state and we're in for a 20-degree cool down along the Front Range and eastern plains.

We'll see plenty of sunshine for the commute, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will climb into the mid-40s by lunch and highs in the upper 40s by 3 p.m. It is a dry front, so don't expect any rain or snow along the I-25 corridor but we could see a few spotty showers in the mountains this afternoon.

The winds won't be nearly as brutal but still breezy, with gusts between 10 to 25 mph.

After a brief cool off mid-week, temperatures skyrocket back to the 60s as another high pressure system moves in, bringing mild and dry weather to the region through the weekend. Get outside and enjoy it while it lasts!

We're keeping an eye on early next week. It looks like the Denver metro could see a few rain and snow showers Monday into Tuesday (and possibly Wednesday). We'll fine tune the details and the impacts as the storm system gets closer. Temperatures will also drop by the first of next week, with 50s on Monday and upper 30s to low 40s on Tuesday.

