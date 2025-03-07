It's cloudy and cold across the Denver metro area early on for the Friday morning commute. Heavier snow continues to fall in the mountains and we're seeing gusty winds that's blowing the snow sideways at times.

The snow will continue Friday, but amounts will be light across northeastern Colorado. It looks like we'll see a trace to 2 inches of snow by late Friday night. It will be the coldest day on the seven-day forecast, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. It's about 15 to 20 degrees colder than Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the mountains west of the Continental Divide for 10 to 20 inches of new snow along with 60 mph wind gusts through Friday night. Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Front Range mountains for about 4 to 10 inches of new snow along Interstate 70, and 6 to 12 inches around the Rocky Mountain National Park.

This storm will quickly clear out for the weekend and we're looking at a nice warm up. We'll see upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. The mild, dry weather sticks around into early next week! Spring-like 70s in store on Monday!

Cold and light snow for the Denver metro area Friday

