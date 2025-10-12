Chilly start to Broncos Sunday but a warm-up is on the way

DENVER — It’s a perfect day for football with fall weather in full swing!

A cold front rolled through early this morning, kicking up gusty winds—especially across the northern plains, where gusts could hit 45 mph.

If you’re heading to a Broncos vs. Jets watch party, grab a jacket!

Highs will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the plains, cooler near the foothills, and in the 40s–50s for the mountains.

Snow is expected to fall above 8,500 feet with a few inches possible through early afternoon.

Strong winds will make for some blowing snow at the passes.

By Sunday afternoon, skies start to clear, and winds ease up—just in time for post-game plans.

Monday stays cool with highs in the upper 60s and a few light mountain showers.

A midweek warm-up follows, with temperatures running about 10 above normal by Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the Broncos game, keep that jacket handy for the post-game hangouts, and get ready for a warm-up as we move into the week!

